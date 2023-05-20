Down With Pickleball! Long Live Tennis

Some people think the culture war is a distraction, or even a psyop. Others think politics (and so much else) is actually downstream of culture. Which is why paying attention to the often ridiculous feuds and peccadillos playing out online (and sometimes in real life) tells us something about where we are and where we’re heading.

Also, it can be fun.

So today, two treats from the front lines of the culture war.

One, by Park MacDougald, is about the fastest-growing sport in America: pickleball. A tennis player himself, he argues that the pickleballers must be stopped! For the good of America’s courts—and for the nation. (Our thanks to our friends at the Washington Examiner, where this piece originally appeared.)

The other is from Phoebe Maltz Bovy, who bravely takes on the Battle of the Beers. If you’ve somehow avoided the drama involving Bud Light, trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, and Kid Rock shooting a case of beer cans, I envy you.

Happy reading. And no matter which side of the culture war you happen to be on, may the odds be ever in your favor. —BW

