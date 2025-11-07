Five years ago, young people’s interest in socialism was often written off as stemming from entitlement, or from a lack of knowledge as to what “socialism” really was. The rise of politicians like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and millennials’ support for candidates like Senator Bernie Sanders, was largely shrugged off.

But not by Peter Thiel.

Thiel, the billionaire venture capitalist behind PayPal and Palantir, is many things: a center of gravity in Silicon Valley, a boogeyman of the left, a vanguard of the counter-elite, and an early backer of Vice President J.D. Vance.