Palmer Luckey and the Future of American Power
Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss and Palmer Luckey sit down in D.C. for a sweeping conversation about his falling-out with Mark Zuckerberg, AI weapons, why America lost its industrial prowess, and how to get it back.

A former Senate staffer recently told our friend, reporter Dexter Filkins: “The last socialist systems in the world are in Cuba and the Pentagon.” My guest tonight is trying to do something about that. And good luck to anyone trying to get in his way.

When people think of defense tech titans, they might not think of my guest tonight, Palmer Luckey. He looks more like Jimmy Buffett than George S. Patton. But don’t let his looks deceive you.

At the age of 19, Palmer founded the VR company Oculus. Two years later, it was acquired by Facebook for more than $2 billion. Then, when he was 24—while his peers were making dating apps and platforms to share thirst traps—he founded Anduril Industries, having had no experience whatsoever in the world of defense.

Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss is the founder and editor of The Free Press and host of the podcast Honestly. From 2017 to 2020 Weiss was an opinion writer and editor at The New York Times. Before that, she was an op-ed and book review editor at The Wall Street Journal and a senior editor at Tablet magazine.
Russia
Silicon Valley
Defense
Iran
Tech
Ukraine
China
Taiwan
America at 250

