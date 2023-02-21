Out Now: The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling

Today, we are thrilled to announce the release of The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling, an audio documentary hosted by Megan Phelps-Roper that examines some of the most contentious conflicts of our time through the life and career of the world’s most successful author.

Episode One: Plotted in Darkness

Host Megan Phelps-Roper writes a letter to J.K. Rowling—and receives a surprising invitation in reply: the opportunity for an intimate conversation in Rowling’s Scottish home.

Episode Two: Burn the Witch

As Harry Potter becomes an international phenomenon, it coincides with the culture wars of the 1990s. In the backlash from Christians across America, author J.K. Rowling is accused of mainstreaming witchcraft and poisoning children’s minds.

You can listen to the first two episodes now on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

