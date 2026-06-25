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Elections
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Michelle Styles's avatar
Michelle Styles
2m

Thank you for covering the UK PB blocker trial scandal. The UK government announced today that they are going to try to ram through a conversion ban bill which covers both same sex attraction and gender dysphoria (how when there is no objective test to stressed because trans from trans because stressed and many children present as trans because they fear being same sex attracted?)

The Darlington Nurses have won £187k in compensation, a commitment to sing sex changing rooms which are actually single sex and an abject apology from NHS Darlington. NHS Darlington has spent nearly £1 million defending an unlawful policy. https://christianconcern.com/ccpressreleases/darlington-nurses-legal-victory-trust-pays-out-187000-in-damages-apologises-and-commits-to-separate-changing-facilities-between-male-and-female-staff/

And a small quibble --Eliza Pinckney may have been an 'early' girl-boss but she won't have been the first. Women who were widows and ran their husbands' businesses until their sons could take over and women who looked after farms and small businesses while their husbands or fathers were away did exist. They may have been erased but they have been part of the American story since the very beginning, so early 17th century.

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
2m

The democrats happily welcomed these anti-American Jew-hating know-nothing communists into their midsts and they are wondering what happened. Maybe take a look at how the dems not only welcomed the Squad but pushed back on anyone who tried to standup to their embrace of 3rd worldism. Making excuses for what bottom feeders they are. Then after the election instead of actually purging the party of these people they embraced them thinking this is the way for the dems to regain Congress and eventually the White House. These idiots who run the democratic party really thought they could control the evil that is the DSA. The DSA is a cancer on the body politic and I hope it destroys the democratic party. It is what they deserve.

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