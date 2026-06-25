It’s Thursday, June 25. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Why is Pete Hegseth going after a great military leader? The UK is still running gender experiments on children. Douglas Murray on Conversations with Coleman. And much more.
But first: The New York City earthquake.
The media is frequently accused of being too focused on what happens in New York City, and not interested enough in the rest of the country. Usually, that’s true. But after Tuesday’s congressional primaries, in which three Zohran Mamdani–backed candidates toppled Democrats supported by the party establishment, you could argue the opposite.
These races earned plenty of column inches, of course. Yet what happened was enormous, perhaps the clearest sign yet that we are living in a revolutionary moment. Why? Because the nature of the victories—with radical, just-recently-fringe candidates sweeping aside incumbents—was emphatic. It is a revolution not just in New York politics but in the Democratic Party nationwide. Our first piece today on this important story comes from seasoned political journalist Mark Halperin, and it’s on the defining feature of this insurgency: virulent opposition to Israel.
Mark has spent decades investigating some of the toughest and biggest issues in America. But, as he writes for us today, lately he has “come up short on one question”: “How did opposition to Israel become the toxic litmus test in Democratic Party politics—so rapidly, so emotionally, and so completely?”
Read his best attempt at an answer to that all-important question:
There’s also a paradox at the epicenter of the political earthquake that hit New York City on Tuesday night: The progressive candidates who claim to represent a working-class revolution won their primaries thanks to the votes of the well-educated, credentialed, and affluent, while low-income New Yorkers tended to back more moderate candidates.
Our second story today unpacks that dynamic with a deep dive into the victory of DSA-backed Darializa Avila Chevalier over five-term Democratic incumbent Adriano Espaillat in New York’s 13th Congressional District. The race, featuring two Dominican American candidates, exposed a growing divide between the district’s long-established immigrant community and its more activist, college-educated heirs.
Today, Rafael A. Mangual examines these dynamics and identifies an underappreciated divide in American politics today. “The immigrant who built a career on becoming American has given way to the American-born activist who rejects American patriotism,” he writes.
Having won their primaries, the three Mamadani-backed candidates are all but certain to make it to Congress in the general election this fall. But who are they? And just what do they believe? For a primer on New York’s new socialist squad, including the candidate who has said she wants to “abolish borders” and refuses to condemn Hamas, read Olivia Reingold’s latest:
If Tuesday’s election was a demonstration of Mamdani’s political strength, tonight we will find out if his top campaign promise—a rent freeze for the 2.4 million New Yorkers who live in rent-stabilized apartments—will become a reality. Matt Miller, a New York landlord, previews the meeting of the Rent Guidelines Board where a decision will be made on the policy, and warns that the whole process resembles a show trial. Read his piece on how what is supposed to be a deliberative, analytical process has been hijacked by Mamdani’s allies:
For more on what we saw at the revolution in New York this week, catch up on our latest livestream, with Rafaela Siewert in the host’s chair, and featuring Mark Halperin, Douglas Murray, and Reihan Salam.
Here at The Free Press, we’ve been dissecting the forces upending our politics long before they made it onto the front page of The New York Times. I don’t think you can properly understand them unless you understand two ideas, both of which have been fleshed out by important young thinkers in our pages. The first is anti-Zionism, which Adam Louis Klein so brilliantly explained as just another form of Jew-hate. Read Adam’s first piece on that for us, from last October, here:
The second is Third Worldism, a term coined by Zineb Riboua to describe the worldview of Mamdani and the generation of young progressives for which he has become the standard-bearer. Read Zineb if you want to understand why Mamdani and his allies have beliefs derived not from Marx or Mecca—but a 20th-century crusade that turned anti-imperial struggle into a moral identity.
—Oliver Wiseman
Great Americans
In many ways, Eliza Lucas Pinckney was America’s first girlboss. As a young woman, she was both an artist and an overseer of three plantations in South Carolina. But she didn’t do it alone. While her independence was way ahead of her time, as Kathleen DuVal writes for our latest installment of Great Americans, Pinckney also was helped by those around her, providing an enduring example of how to have a fruitful career while living a fulfilling life.
MORE FROM THE FREE PRESS
THE NEWS
President Trump abruptly canceled a bipartisan housing bill signing ceremony on Wednesday in frustration over Congress not passing the Save America Act, which would establish a swath of voter identification laws and bans on pediatric transgender surgery. A few hours later, Trump and Senate Republicans had a heated closed-door meeting.
Camp Mystic filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, almost a year after floods along Texas’s Guadalupe River killed 25 campers and two teenage counselors at the Christian all-girls camp. The filing came just days after a congressional report detailed mistakes that contributed to the tragedy. Camp Mystic had already said it wouldn’t reopen this summer.
Europe continues to endure a blistering heat wave, setting new record high temperatures. France suffered its hottest day in recorded history, while the UK reached an all-time high for June with a temperature of 96.4 degrees Fahrenheit.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Persian Gulf allies on Wednesday to shore up support for and smooth over concerns about U.S.-Iran peace talks. Rubio met with officials from the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, which host U.S. military bases and were barraged by Iranian attacks during the war.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended its hantavirus response on Wednesday, two months after a cruise ship outbreak triggered an international containment effort. Over 100 CDC employees were part of the response.
Frank Carone, former chief of staff to New York City mayor Eric Adams, was indicted on federal charges for allegedly accepting $120,000 in bribes for steering a contract for emergency shelter for migrants. Carone’s lawyer said the indictment is “not worth the paper upon which it’s printed.”
The undefeated U.S. men’s World Cup soccer team continued preparations for Thursday night’s game against Turkey. The U.S. has already clinched a spot in the next round. After defeating Australia, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino urged fans and players to “keep believing.”
Thank you for covering the UK PB blocker trial scandal. The UK government announced today that they are going to try to ram through a conversion ban bill which covers both same sex attraction and gender dysphoria (how when there is no objective test to stressed because trans from trans because stressed and many children present as trans because they fear being same sex attracted?)
The Darlington Nurses have won £187k in compensation, a commitment to sing sex changing rooms which are actually single sex and an abject apology from NHS Darlington. NHS Darlington has spent nearly £1 million defending an unlawful policy. https://christianconcern.com/ccpressreleases/darlington-nurses-legal-victory-trust-pays-out-187000-in-damages-apologises-and-commits-to-separate-changing-facilities-between-male-and-female-staff/
And a small quibble --Eliza Pinckney may have been an 'early' girl-boss but she won't have been the first. Women who were widows and ran their husbands' businesses until their sons could take over and women who looked after farms and small businesses while their husbands or fathers were away did exist. They may have been erased but they have been part of the American story since the very beginning, so early 17th century.
The democrats happily welcomed these anti-American Jew-hating know-nothing communists into their midsts and they are wondering what happened. Maybe take a look at how the dems not only welcomed the Squad but pushed back on anyone who tried to standup to their embrace of 3rd worldism. Making excuses for what bottom feeders they are. Then after the election instead of actually purging the party of these people they embraced them thinking this is the way for the dems to regain Congress and eventually the White House. These idiots who run the democratic party really thought they could control the evil that is the DSA. The DSA is a cancer on the body politic and I hope it destroys the democratic party. It is what they deserve.