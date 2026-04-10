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Terry's avatar
Terry
7m

Abdul El-Sayed's odds of winning the Michigan Senate seat are quite low, fortunately.

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OgdenTheGreat's avatar
OgdenTheGreat
22m

Defending the Vatican reporting without including the two on the record (almost) direct refutations is an odd editorial choice. TFP isn’t supposed to be like the New York Times and Washington Post.

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