It’s Thursday, September 25. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Kat Rosenfield asks, Should Brigitte Macron have to say ‘I’m not a man’? ICE acting director Todd Lyons on yesterday’s attack on a facility in Dallas. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary talks to Bari. Zac Bissonnette on Barry Bonds and the economics of forgiveness. And much more.
But first: the free speech double standard.
Two big things happened on the free-speech front this week.
You probably heard about one: Jimmy Kimmel returned to the air after he was briefly suspended for making a tasteless remark in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
You probably didn’t hear about the other: Alphabet—the parent company of Google, YouTube, and many others—told the House Judiciary Committee that the Biden administration pressured them to take down Covid content that ran afoul of the White House’s party line.
In our latest editorial, we look at how the previous administration engaged in jawboning critics when it suited them. And while Kimmel could depend on Hollywood rallying to his side, the everyday journalists and influencers targeted by the Biden administration received no such support. And in some cases, the voices that were censored were correct.
We’re glad that Kimmel is back on the air. But we won’t be able to fix our free-speech problems until the A-listers rightly up in arms about the treatment of the late-night host recognize that’s only part of the picture.
—The Editors
The U.S. government is on the verge of shutting down next week unless the two parties agree on a stopgap spending measure. Democrats are looking to restore expiring health insurance subsidies, while Republicans want to keep spending at current levels. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Majority Leader John Thune have reportedly not discussed the impasse.
The Trump administration is negotiating an agreement with Argentine president Javier Milei to help stabilize his nation’s economy ahead of October’s congressional elections. Milei, a libertarian who has enacted dramatic economic reforms, has suffered a series of political setbacks in recent months, spooking investors who had been attracted by his business-friendly agenda.
Hundreds of federal employees laid off by Elon Musk’s DOGE team earlier this year might soon return to work. The General Services Administration, which manages the basic functioning of federal agencies, is asking laid-off workers to return to duty after what amounted to a seven-month paid vacation. Other federal agencies, including the IRS and the National Park Service, are likewise trying to bring back or hold on to staffers fired by DOGE.
Confidence among small-business owners has surged to its highest level since 2017, according to an index published by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, even as the broader economy shows weaknesses including inflation and a softening job market.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he was “a little bit” surprised by Trump’s sudden endorsement of Ukraine’s fight to reclaim all its territory from Russia. Trump’s reversal, in which he declared Russia a “paper tiger,” marks a dramatic reversal from Trump’s earlier criticism of Zelensky and his push to have Kyiv exchange land for peace.
Additionally, Trump said Tuesday that NATO countries should “shoot down” any Russian aircraft violating their airspace, a position seemingly at odds with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who urged more cautious interception measures.
A New York Times investigation found that Errol Musk, billionaire Elon Musk’s estranged father, has been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren since 1993. The allegations have repeatedly spilled over into Elon Musk’s life as relatives have contacted him for help.
A new Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Americans rating Republicans as having a better plan than Democrats on crime, immigration, foreign conflicts, extremism, corruption, the economy, and even gun control. Democrats have an advantage on respect for democracy, healthcare, women’s rights, and the environment.
Former FBI director James Comey is expected to be indicted in a Virginia federal court on charges that could include lying to Congress about whether he authorized a leak of information in 2016, MSNBC reported. The looming case comes after a top prosecutor opposed filing charges against Comey and resigned under pressure from Trump, who has long targeted Comey and called him “guilty as hell.”
House Republicans August Pfluger and Abe Hamadeh have introduced legislation to mint 400,000 silver dollar coins bearing Charlie Kirk’s likeness. If passed, the coins would feature the conservative activist’s image with the phrase “well done, good and faithful servant” on the other side.
After the White House threatened an investigation into whether United Nations staffers deliberately stopped an escalator President Trump and Melania Trump were riding yesterday, the organization said a videographer from the U.S. delegation had tripped a safety mechanism. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had previously cited a Times of London report that claimed “UN staff members have joked that they may turn off the escalators.”
Dr Jay Battarcharyea NIH Director has done a 180 on his. Promise to stop all again of Function research
He appointed a Fauci acolyte to head NIAID
GOF is a bio weapons program, that the DOD wants .- it has no therapeutic application . The next pandemic will be worse than the last
Instead of discussing his turnaround,Dr B is avoiding a real interview on the matter and even his once supporters are very upset with him
All of us were affected by GOF and should demand all GOF work be stooped - no exceptions
On the BW interview with Makary -common sense used to be a pregnant woman should avoid taking anything unless absolutely necessary and to do’s cuss with the OB
How did we stray from that , to take whatever you want , the burden is on others to prove that our product causes a problem?
Anything that crosses the placenta could effect the rapidly dividing cells of the fetus - common sense
That’s how powerful a pharma has become - they inverted common sense with their lies