It’s Thursday, September 25. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Kat Rosenfield asks, Should Brigitte Macron have to say ‘I’m not a man’? ICE acting director Todd Lyons on yesterday’s attack on a facility in Dallas. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary talks to Bari. Zac Bissonnette on Barry Bonds and the economics of forgiveness. And much more.

But first: the free speech double standard.

Two big things happened on the free-speech front this week.

You probably heard about one: Jimmy Kimmel returned to the air after he was briefly suspended for making a tasteless remark in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

You probably didn’t hear about the other: Alphabet—the parent company of Google, YouTube, and many others—told the House Judiciary Committee that the Biden administration pressured them to take down Covid content that ran afoul of the White House’s party line.

In our latest editorial, we look at how the previous administration engaged in jawboning critics when it suited them. And while Kimmel could depend on Hollywood rallying to his side, the everyday journalists and influencers targeted by the Biden administration received no such support. And in some cases, the voices that were censored were correct.

We’re glad that Kimmel is back on the air. But we won’t be able to fix our free-speech problems until the A-listers rightly up in arms about the treatment of the late-night host recognize that’s only part of the picture.

—The Editors

Read Hollywood Discovers the Virtue of Free Speech

Should Brigitte Macron Have to Say, ‘I’m Not a Man’? Kat Rosenfield Kat Rosenfeld is no stranger to online mobs. But watching Brigitte Macron, the wife of French president Emmanuel Macron, try to rebut charges that she’s actually a man, raises an interesting question: Is there a way to fight trolls without debasing yourself in the process? It’s a must-read piece about online culture and the baseless smears that pervade it. Read full story

FDA Chief Marty Makary on Tylenol, Autism, and Restoring Trust in Science Bari Weiss Dr. Marty Makary, the FDA commissioner, made his name questioning Covid overreach. Now, in a conversation with Bari Weiss, he’s weighing in on the Trump administration’s announcement that autism is tied to Tylenol use during pregnancy. Is this true? And can Americans trust the people in charge of their health? Read the interview for his take. Read full story

After an Attack on an ICE Facility, Its Boss Hopes to Turn Down the Temperature Evan Gardner A shooter opened fire at an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, Texas, yesterday morning, killing one detainee and injuring two. ICE acting director Todd Lyons spoke with Evan Gardner about what we know so far and the threats ICE officers have faced this year—and how overheated rhetoric takes a toll on law enforcement. Read full story

Should We Forgive Barry Bonds? Zac Bissonnette Barry Bonds is undoubtedly one of the great baseball players of all time. But accusations of steroid use severely damaged his reputation. Now, some memorabilia collectors are betting that America is ready to forgive him, overlook his flaws, and remember his amazing athleticism—even if he never makes it to the Hall of Fame. Read full story

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walks to speak to the press at the U.S. Capitol on September 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis via Getty Images)

The U.S. government is on the verge of shutting down next week unless the two parties agree on a stopgap spending measure. Democrats are looking to restore expiring health insurance subsidies, while Republicans want to keep spending at current levels. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Majority Leader John Thune have reportedly not discussed the impasse.

The Trump administration is negotiating an agreement with Argentine president Javier Milei to help stabilize his nation’s economy ahead of October’s congressional elections. Milei, a libertarian who has enacted dramatic economic reforms, has suffered a series of political setbacks in recent months, spooking investors who had been attracted by his business-friendly agenda.

Hundreds of federal employees laid off by Elon Musk’s DOGE team earlier this year might soon return to work. The General Services Administration, which manages the basic functioning of federal agencies, is asking laid-off workers to return to duty after what amounted to a seven-month paid vacation. Other federal agencies, including the IRS and the National Park Service, are likewise trying to bring back or hold on to staffers fired by DOGE.

Confidence among small-business owners has surged to its highest level since 2017, according to an index published by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, even as the broader economy shows weaknesses including inflation and a softening job market.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he was “a little bit” surprised by Trump’s sudden endorsement of Ukraine’s fight to reclaim all its territory from Russia. Trump’s reversal, in which he declared Russia a “paper tiger,” marks a dramatic reversal from Trump’s earlier criticism of Zelensky and his push to have Kyiv exchange land for peace.

Additionally, Trump said Tuesday that NATO countries should “shoot down” any Russian aircraft violating their airspace, a position seemingly at odds with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who urged more cautious interception measures.

A New York Times investigation found that Errol Musk, billionaire Elon Musk’s estranged father, has been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren since 1993. The allegations have repeatedly spilled over into Elon Musk’s life as relatives have contacted him for help.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Americans rating Republicans as having a better plan than Democrats on crime, immigration, foreign conflicts, extremism, corruption, the economy, and even gun control. Democrats have an advantage on respect for democracy, healthcare, women’s rights, and the environment.

Former FBI director James Comey is expected to be indicted in a Virginia federal court on charges that could include lying to Congress about whether he authorized a leak of information in 2016, MSNBC reported. The looming case comes after a top prosecutor opposed filing charges against Comey and resigned under pressure from Trump, who has long targeted Comey and called him “guilty as hell.”

House Republicans August Pfluger and Abe Hamadeh have introduced legislation to mint 400,000 silver dollar coins bearing Charlie Kirk’s likeness. If passed, the coins would feature the conservative activist’s image with the phrase “well done, good and faithful servant” on the other side.

After the White House threatened an investigation into whether United Nations staffers deliberately stopped an escalator President Trump and Melania Trump were riding yesterday, the organization said a videographer from the U.S. delegation had tripped a safety mechanism. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had previously cited a Times of London report that claimed “UN staff members have joked that they may turn off the escalators.”