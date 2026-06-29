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One Battle of Hormuz After Another, with Sal Mercogliano
Aaron MacLean
40M
The Strait of Hormuz is back at the center of global conflict. Here’s why.
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Sal Mercogliano, professor of history at Campbell University and host of the What’s Going on with Shipping? YouTube channel, joins the show once again to discuss Iran’s renewed attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Why is the ceasefire already beginning to unravel? What is Iran trying to accomplish by asserting control over the Strait?…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Trade
Iran
Economics

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