One Battle of Hormuz After Another, with Sal Mercogliano

Sal Mercogliano, professor of history at Campbell University and host of the What’s Going on with Shipping? YouTube channel, joins the show once again to discuss Iran’s renewed attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Why is the ceasefire already beginning to unravel? What is Iran trying to accomplish by asserting control over the Strait?…
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
Share article