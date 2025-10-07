Regular readers of The Free Press will be familiar with Amit Segal, the chief political analyst for Israel’s Channel 12 News. One of the country’s most influential journalists, Segal has long been a go-to source for anyone trying to make sense of Israel’s complex political landscape—most frequently in his newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, published six days a week.

Segal’s unique understanding of the inner workings of Israeli politics takes center stage in his new book, A Call at 4 AM, available in English on October 14. In it, he offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at Israeli prime ministers over the years, and the crucial decisions that have shaped the young country’s history.

Two years after October 7, 2023, this exclusive excerpt dives into the turbulent years leading up to that catastrophic day—a time Segal characterizes as Israel’s “midlife crisis.” With global attention now focused on peace negotiations between Hamas and Israel, Segal turns the lens inward, asking a question too often overlooked in the search for peace: What comes next for a nation that has spent the past several years nearly tearing itself apart from within? —The Editors

It was the third day of the catastrophic war that had erupted on October 7, 2023. In the south, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers were still battling the last holdout terrorists. The bodies of the elderly, women, and children lay unrecovered in the kibbutzim. In the north, the well-trained and heavily armed forces of Hezbollah’s terror army were perched at the border, seriously contemplating whether they too should invade Israel. Israel was stunned and bleeding.

And for the first time, so was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He called me that day, the first conversation after the largest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. He, long crowned “Mr. Security” by the public, who took pride in his famous ability to spot danger in advance, had learned about the war from a dawn phone call that jolted him awake. He probably hadn’t slept since. The eternally confident, decisive man, the one who always had a plan, now sounded hesitant.

That week brought many unimaginable events, but my conversation with Netanyahu was still the most astounding of all. Netanyahu told me one thing that I never imagined would cross his lips: “Listen to me and listen well. Never go into politics.”

This was like hearing Trump extol the virtues of humility or Margaret Thatcher denounce female ambition. The man whose shadow had dominated Israeli politics for half its years as a state—who had led the country longer than all five of his predecessors combined—was suddenly confronted by the ruthless nature of politics.

This wasn’t the first time sharks had circled him while he was wounded. For years, a criminal conviction on charges of bribery and fraud seemed the looming tragedy. In January 2022, during a brief period out of office after losing reelection in 2021, the attorney general offered to dismiss his criminal cases in exchange for retirement. But the negotiations collapsed. A few months later, he clinched a brilliant electoral victory. How bitterly he would come to rue that triumph.

Netanyahu returned to power in December 2022 after only a year and a half, blind to the fact that he was taking control of the state during the most precarious period in a nation’s life: its eighth decade.

Let me explain. The first generation of a country is the one that fought. It had no time for existential dilemmas because it was preoccupied with surviving. The second generation was too busy with state-building to entertain such questions.

But the third and fourth generations—my generation—are those for whom the state is a birthright, already built, paved, and functioning. All the profound existential dilemmas that our grandparents tucked away in the attic have come knocking on our national door. A nation’s eighth and ninth decades almost invariably mark the moment when it tears itself apart over the ultimate question: identity.

The United States, in its ninth decade of existence in the 1860s, emerged as a wonderland unlike any other ever seen. The pursuit of happiness swept across the country. Then, Americans found themselves confronting an unsettling question. How, Americans pondered, is it possible that Thomas Jefferson, the author of the words “All men are created equal,” also owns more than 600 black slaves?

The answer: It is not possible. In the United States, two values collided with devastating force: the right to liberty and the right to property. The American Civil War resolved this clash of two values through bloodshed, claiming over 600,000 American lives, including that of the president.

But America was lucky; it survived. Countries do not always survive their identity wars. We all know the Soviet Union’s fate in its eighth decade.

Against this backdrop, Israel’s five elections in four years, ending with Netanyahu’s return to power at the end of 2022, suddenly come into focus: This was the Israeli civil war.

It ignited with a proposal from the Israeli right to curb the power of the Supreme Court over the Knesset, which was under conservative control. Many Israelis viewed this as an assault on the Israeli constitution, and erupted in protest. The main highway bisecting Tel Aviv was paralyzed almost nightly. Thousands threatened to abandon military service. Business leaders withdrew their capital from Israel. The country became a battleground of protests and equally furious counterprotests—not only between proponents and opponents of the judicial reform, but between religious and secular, right and left.

Seventy-five years after the state’s founding, many Israelis questioned whether it was feasible to remain united as one country.

Israel’s identity conflict centers on two core values: Jewish and democratic. The right-wing camp essentially says this: Israel is undeniably democratic, but democracy is merely the operating system. The critical point is that Israel is the world’s only Jewish state. That is why the Jewish people came here, to the land of the Bible, rather than establish a state in Uganda or an autonomy in Argentina, both once considered alternatives.

If we dare forget this, cautions the right, and are tempted to dilute the Jewish identity of the state even slightly—say, by permitting public transportation on Shabbat, as many desire—just to become yet another liberal Western democracy like Austria, Sweden, and Finland, we risk the fate of the Crusaders. They preceded us by a millennium; their leadership too, like ours, arrived here in the Holy Land from Europe, driven by religious zeal. They valiantly resisted violence from Islamic rulers for two centuries before ultimately faltering, breaking, and retreating to Europe. The crucial difference between us and them, the right warns, is that should we fail, no continent awaits our return.

Convincing? Certainly. But so is the opposing view.

We are undeniably Jewish, counters the left. But that is merely the state culture. The state’s raison d’être, however clichéd, is being the only democracy in the Middle East. And if we are tempted to compromise the democracy of the state even slightly—say, by restricting the Supreme Court—to become yet another Middle Eastern country where religion predominantly shapes identity, we’ll end up like Lebanon, Israel’s neighbor to the north. Once hailed as the “Switzerland of the Middle East” with excellent restaurants, the finest ski resorts, and a thriving tourism sector, it veered toward fundamentalism, and the rest is history.

Netanyahu found himself ensnared in this culture war during a term he had hoped would be crowned by a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia. His government plummeted in the polls and was on the brink of collapse. The IDF faced losing its operational readiness amid a massive wave of refusal to serve from reservists, spearheaded by over a thousand pilots. Observing these developments not far from Israel’s borders was seasoned murderer Yahya Sinwar.

The Jewish people have faced many sworn enemies, but none spoke flawless Hebrew quite like Gaza’s Hamas leader. After 22 years in an Israeli prison, he expertly followed Israeli TV news in its original language. For years, he had methodically planned a lethal assault aimed at overrunning southern Israel and igniting a general offensive against the Zionist state until its annihilation. He interpreted the disintegration of Israeli society as a sign from above that Allah stood with him.

Of course, it was not internal Israeli rifts that directly caused October 7, 2023. The murder and rape gangs that attacked Israel had been training for the raid for nearly two years. But these rifts blinded Israel from taking preemptive measures to ward off the devastating assault.

Leading up to October 7, Israel was bracing for an impending religious conflict: A debate was raging over whether Orthodox Jews should be allowed to dance in gender-segregated areas in Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square in the name of religious freedom, or be prohibited from doing so in the name of gender equality.

By nightfall on October 7, Dizengoff Square was something different entirely: overflowing with aid packages for the stunned Israelis in the south barricading themselves and their children against Hamas murderers. Horrific videos of the murder, rape, burning, and looting inundated the internet, most filmed by the terrorists themselves to celebrate the slaughter of 1,200 innocent Israelis.

The most chilling video contained no graphic images. It captured the voices of two terrorists racing toward Kibbutz Be’eri. Kibbutzim in Israel are long-standing leftist strongholds, and Be’eri was one of the most notable among them. The collective socialism that has vanished elsewhere still thrives within these landscaped communities, with shared property, equal incomes, and communal dining rooms. As the terrorists raced with death through the fields, they shouted to one another ecstatically: “There’s the settlement! There are the settlers!” It is hard to imagine a greater insult for a kibbutznik than to be called a “settler.”

Another example of their inability to comprehend the internal dynamics of the Jewish state? When Iranian political cartoons depict a cruel Zionist soldier, they draw him as they imagine Jews: wearing a kippah, a thick beard, and curly sidelocks—in other words, as a Haredi. Try explaining to them that Israel’s fiercest internal conflict stems from the Haredi community’s refusal to serve in the military.

So if a raging hostile mob a mile from our borders perceives a kibbutznik and a settler, a leftist and a rightist, a Haredi and a secularist as indistinguishable from one another, what does this reveal about the fierce debate of recent years, which occasionally devolved into violence, chaos, and the feeling that burning the country down might be preferable to letting it fall into the other side’s hands? It reveals that while very important, this debate should be addressed at a much lower temperature and decibel level—and perhaps shelved for another generation or two.

Nations, I contend, experience a midlife crisis. They are born, grow, and then after establishing themselves, ask themselves—where to from here? But Israel stands unique. Like Benjamin Button, it occasionally regresses in age. In our case, we have regressed from middle age to draft age. We now realize that the war for our survival never ended.

On October 7, an earthquake struck Israel. Seismic events occur when tectonic plates collide. One plate shifts rapidly from left to right, carrying hundreds of thousands of well-intentioned Israelis. They believed in coexistence, the two-state solution, and land for peace until that morning’s monstrous wave of evil crashing into peaceful communities shattered their belief in compromises.

Conversely, a massive tectonic plate is shifting from right to left, carrying even more Israelis. For years, they cast their votes for right-wing parties that pledged to take a firm stance on terrorism. October 7 forced them to confront the terrible cost of long-term policies that fed the monster with cash-filled suitcases and supply-laden trucks. They refuse to even consider supporting the previous leadership.

The result of such collisions, after a few million years, is that a mountain may form at the center. This mountain consists of countless voters who are sick and tired of the old toxic debate that has drained the state’s strength. They recognize that 80 percent of the public can cooperate on 80 percent of the issues they agree on.

In terms of security, the public has pivoted to the right, meaning that they have become convinced that the most effective way to address threats is not through agreements, treaties, impassioned speeches from the American president, or withdrawals, but by deploying IDF soldiers to the danger point, and swiftly identifying and eliminating the threat. However, on domestic issues, the public has moved to the center, meaning that it prefers to agree on what is possible rather than to quarrel over what is not.

Politics is like an accordion. Sometimes it is closed. Such periods are characterized by governments of technocrats, political apathy, and low voter turnout. And then the accordion gradually expands, producing a discordant sound as the ends move further apart. That is when identity trumps meaning, populism eclipses substance, friendships fracture over ideological differences, voter turnout soars, and temperatures approach the boiling point. Good people begin to fear that the accordion may tear apart.

But this is also the stage when states often begin to heal and reconcile, with calm gradually restored. This kind of political transformation is almost always accompanied by a change in personnel.

I cannot predict who will lead Israel through its long healing process. But I can try to sketch a profile: This leader will be unremarkable, devoid of charisma, and boring. They will lean right on security, hold capitalist economic views, practice traditional Judaism, embrace a liberal civic outlook, and enthusiastically support broad governments. They will lead a center-right or right-center government where minority shareholders cannot seize control of the corporation.

And perhaps, when the time is right, they will make a decision that so far has evaded their predecessors: to say, “Enough.” To retire with dignity, depart in good health, and walk away with a reasonable reputation, a clean criminal record, and a legacy untarnished by shortcomings.

