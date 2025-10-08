The Free Press
New here? Welcome. Learn More About the Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Olivia Reingold
Olivia Reingold is a staff writer at The Free Press. She co-created and executive produced Matthew Yglesias’s podcast, Bad Takes. She got her start in public radio, regularly appearing on NPR for her reporting on indigenous communities in Montana. She previously produced podcasts at Politico, where she shaped conversations with world leaders like Jens Stoltenberg.
Tags:
Police
New York City Mayoral Race
Zohran Mamdani
Crime
Democrats
New York City
Make a comment
Comments
1
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
41m

This story should shake every American to the core. The Zohrantifada is going to destroy NYC. How tragic for the NYPD to be gutted by a socialist Islamist 25 years after 9/11. How much dark money is behind Mamdani? Exposing the foreign and out of state funding may be the only way to save the city.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice