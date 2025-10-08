It’s Wednesday, October 8. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Greta Thunberg and the lost children of Europe; Niall Ferguson and Bari Weiss on the livestream; the conversion therapy confusion; Kat Rosenfield asks if a happy Taylor Swift can make good music. And more.

But first: New York cops brace for a mayor who once said “defund the police.”

A few months ago, I received an email that stopped me in my tracks.

“NYPD terrified of a Mayor Mamdani,” the subject line read.

The note was from a lieutenant who told me that after nearly 20 years on the job, he was considering retiring from the New York City Police Department—all due to a 33-year-old socialist named Zohran Mamdani, the likely next mayor of New York. He mentioned he wasn’t the only one—that a bunch of his buddies on the force felt the same way.

The NYPD can be a tough nut for a journalist to crack. During the United Nations General Assembly, I wandered the streets of Turtle Bay, passing out my card to officers, hoping they might contact me after duty. I called and texted dozens of officers involved in various fraternal organizations. Cops can be wary about speaking to the media, and for days I heard nothing.

But then, officers started talking. And this is what they said: The cops aren’t happy about the former-activist mayor-in-waiting who previously called to “defund the NYPD.” Not one bit.

Meet the officers who say if Mamdani gets into Gracie Mansion, they’re getting out of the force—or even, in some instances, the city.

—Olivia Reingold

What Is Taylor Swift Without a Breakup? Kat Rosenfield There is no star on the planet bigger than Taylor Swift—especially this week, as she just released her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl. For 15-plus years, the secret to Swift’s stratospheric success has been her ability to make music out of misery—but what happens when the legendary gloomy girl lives happily ever after? Kat Rosenfield asks whether what’s good for the artist is good for the art. Read full story

Conversion Therapy Reaches the Supreme Court Lisa Selin Davis On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments in Chiles v. Salazar, a case about whether a ban on “conversion therapy” is legal. The justices must decide if the practice is protected by the First Amendment—but in the Court this week the biggest debate was over what conversion therapy actually is. That’s because conversion therapy—and its relationship to gender identity—are frequently misunderstood. Lisa Selin Davis clears up the confusion. Read full story

Greta Thunberg and Sweden’s Lost Children Annika Hernroth-Rothstein Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel—for the second time—after joining 170 other activists on a flotilla headed toward Gaza. As with everything she does, her journey was broadcast across the world. But Annika Hernroth-Rothstein argues that Thunberg isn’t just a celebrity activist. She’s also a case study of what has gone wrong in Sweden and the rest of Europe over the past several decades. She is a lost child on a lost continent, both desperately seeking purpose. Read full story

This Week in Canada: Will the Bromance Help Deliver a Tariff Deal? Rupa Subramanya This week in Rupa Subramanya’s dispatch from up north: Mark Carney tries to bromance his way to a deal with Donald Trump, a politician does the unthinkable by admitting he was wrong, why the price of arranged marriages is the newest sign of Canada’s economic woes, and more. Read full story

Attorney General Pam Bondi clashed with senators in a combative hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. (Win McNamee via Getty Images)

Attorney General Pam Bondi clashed with senators on everything from Jeffrey Epstein to violent crime in a combative hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday to discuss oversight of the Justice Department. Bondi declined to comment on the indictment of former FBI director James Comey. (Read Jed Rubenfeld on the very political prosecution of Comey.)

The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to three scientists for their work in quantum mechanics on Tuesday. Their research, conducted in the 1980s, was vital to the development of cell phone technology and modern-day computers.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) announced Tuesday that the amount of goods traded globally this year is projected to surpass its previous expectations. While the WTO initially expected a 0.2 percent decline in trade goods in April, Tuesday’s announcement raised their prediction to a 2.4 percent growth this year—a boom largely attributed to rising AI-related purchases.

Gold prices rose to $4,000 per troy ounce for the first time in history. The rush to gold likely signals increasing doubts about the stability of the U.S. economy, as investors scramble for alternatives to the dollar. (Read Suzy Weiss on The Great Gold Rush of 2024.)

Airport staffing shortages are causing delays to flights across the country. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy says the government shutdown is exacerbating an existing nationwide shortage of 3,800 fully qualified air traffic controllers.

According to new data from the energy think tank Ember, renewable energy has surpassed coal as the world’s leading source of electricity. Ember described the findings as a “crucial turning point” as the race for energy heats up worldwide.

