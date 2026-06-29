If you read certain accounts, you’d be under the impression that last night’s presentation of the Mark Twain Prize—to comedian Bill Maher—was actually all about Donald Trump.

The Daily Beast: “Donald Trump Humiliated with Wild Epstein Joke at Kennedy Center.” The New York Times: “Even Absent, Trump Takes the Spotlight at a Night Celebrating Bill Maher.” The Washington Post: “President Donald Trump’s name is off the Kennedy Center, but on Sunday night, he was all anyone at the performing arts venue could talk about.”

This is all, to use a certain president’s favorite term of art, fake news.