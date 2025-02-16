A Law Could Give Noncitizens in NYC the Vote. Not All Immigrants Are Happy About It.
Some call it ‘un-American.’ Others say it's a ‘human right.’ Olivia Reingold reports on the fight over Local Law 11.
When Vito J. Fossella’s phone lit up with the news that the New York City Council was thinking about giving noncitizens the right to vote, he remembers saying out loud to himself: “Are they insane?”
“It was so nuts, I figured there was no way folks would support it,” he told me.
