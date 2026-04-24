As war with Iran reshapes the Middle East and great-power competition intensifies, few questions matter more than how America will wield power in an increasingly unstable world.

Join Aaron MacLean and renowned historian Niall Ferguson for a special live recording of School of War on May 19 at The New York Historical. In a conversation sure to be as timely as it is wide-ranging, they’ll explore the strategic stakes of the moment, including the Middle East, China, military deterrence, and the future of American leadership.

Sir Niall Ferguson—one of The Free Press’s most widely read contributors and one of the world’s leading historians of empire, finance, and geopolitics—brings a sweeping historical lens to today’s crises. Aaron MacLean, host of School of War and one of the sharpest voices covering defense and foreign policy, has been in nonstop demand since the conflict began. His taking the time to join us live for this conversation is an opportunity not to be missed.

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This live event, set in one of New York City’s most beautiful and storied cultural institutions, offers something increasingly rare: the chance to hear two serious thinkers grapple in real time with the questions that will shape the future.

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