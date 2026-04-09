The Free Press
Shop our new merch!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview
Niall Ferguson: Why Iran Thinks It’s Winning
Rafaela Siewert
36M
‘President Trump may have made a mistake by not deploying ground forces. Because without them, it’s simply not going to be possible to shut down the Iranian threat to the Strait.’

Late last night, the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. But the first day has already proven rocky: Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel all reported missile and drone attacks from Iran; Israel carried out major air strikes against Hezbollah, raising questions about whether Lebanon is included in the ceasefire; and Ira…

Start Your Free Trial to Unlock This Story
Support our journalism and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is. Get your first 7 days free.
Annual
$8.33/month
Billed as $100 yearly
Monthly
$10/month
Billed as $10 monthly
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or start your free trial
Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
War
Iran
Bonus Podcast Episode

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice