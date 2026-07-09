Niall Ferguson: Can Iran Hold the Strait of Hormuz Hostage Forever?

Is the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran over? Is the memorandum of understanding dead? On Wednesday, those questions were put to President Donald Trump at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, a gathering that came on the heels of renewed strikes between the U.S. and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.
Here, to make sense of the fragile state of the strait, …
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