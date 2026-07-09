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Niall Ferguson: Can Iran Hold the Strait of Hormuz Hostage Forever?
Rafaela Siewert
32M
This is ‘Schrodinger's ceasefire, which was simultaneously a ceasefire and not a ceasefire.’
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Is the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran over? Is the memorandum of understanding dead? On Wednesday, those questions were put to President Donald Trump at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, a gathering that came on the heels of renewed strikes between the U.S. and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.

Here, to make sense of the fragile state of the strait, …

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Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
War
Iran
China

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