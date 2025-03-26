Welcome to New York City, home to $11 milk, at least 45,000 migrants, and one of the highest municipal tax rates in the country. There are so many rats we have a czar dedicated to their eradication. And the subway is partially run on 90-year-old technology with parts that are so rare, they can be found only on eBay.

And yet, only recently have New Yorkers started to demand change. For example, a poll last month found that nine in 10 city residents “strongly support” having the mentally ill involuntarily committed. Now, at least 11 mayoral hopefuls are claiming they could turn the city around. But not all of them have a shot at Gracie Mansion, according to the half-dozen political strategists I called up.

“You’re looking at four or five candidates who are actually viable,” Democratic strategist Trip Yang told me.