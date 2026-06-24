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Donald Trump
New York
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Steve's avatar
Steve
5m

New York’s Socialist Sweep.

"I want him to win. Every 20 years or so, we need a conspicuous, confined experiment with socialism so we can crack it up again."

George F Will

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tjg304's avatar
tjg304
10m

Ummmm...which party is Tucker going to be attending?

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