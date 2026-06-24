The Free Press
Shop America at 250 Merch
ForumNewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript
Preview
WATCH: Mamdani’s Allies Just Swept New York. What Comes Next?
Rafaela Siewert
56M
Douglas Murray, Mark Halperin, and Reihan Salam unpack the socialist sweep in New York City’s primary elections last night—and what comes next.
LISTEN IN APP

On Tuesday night, the democratic socialists swept New York.

In a series of closely watched congressional primaries, all three candidates endorsed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani defeated more moderate rivals, including two incumbents. Their victories, which in heavily blue districts all but guarantee their election to the House of Representatives come November, …

Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Annual
$8.33/month
Billed as $100 yearly
Monthly
$10/month
Billed as $10 monthly
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or subscribe
Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
Elections
Free Press Live
New York City

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersForumShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice