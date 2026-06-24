WATCH: Mamdani’s Allies Just Swept New York. What Comes Next?

On Tuesday night, the democratic socialists swept New York.
In a series of closely watched congressional primaries, all three candidates endorsed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani defeated more moderate rivals, including two incumbents. Their victories, which in heavily blue districts all but guarantee their election to the House of Representatives come November, …
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