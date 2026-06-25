On Tuesday, the Democratic establishment suffered a crushing defeat when nine out of 10 candidates endorsed by the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) coasted to victory in their primaries. In some instances, long-serving progressives were caught in the crosshairs, including Rep. Adriano Espaillat, a five-term House member who lost the Democratic nomination to a 32-year-old socialist. A House staffer for a New York Democrat told me that in progressive cities like New York, the DSA is “the new establishment.”

Hasan Piker, the far-left Twitch streamer, squealed with excitement at an East Williamsburg watch party when he saw yet another Democratic Socialist clinch the Democratic nomination.

“Brother,” he said, “the Democratic Party machine in the blue stronghold of New York City was thoroughly defeated tonight.”

The night was a major test for Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who pulled off his own upset almost a year ago against Democratic Party giant Andrew Cuomo. The mayor, a long-standing DSA member, worked overtime to appear at countless campaign events for a trio of candidates he dubbed “the Team”: Claire Valdez, Brad Lander, and Darializa Avila Chevalier. Meet the Mamdani-backed candidates who soared to victory last night.