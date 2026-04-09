The Free Press
Shop our new merch!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview
Neal Stephenson on AI, Rome, and How Civilizations Decline
Shilo Brooks
47M
Why the prophetic sci-fi author looks to ancient Rome to understand the future.

Neal Stephenson, the prophetic author of cyberpunk classics like Snow Crash and The Diamond Age, has shaped how we imagine the future, from the metaverse to crypto to AI. His science fiction has a way of becoming reality.

But Stephenson’s thinking is just as rooted in the past, returning to timeless questions of empire and decline. In this episode, he jo…

Start Your Free Trial to Unlock This Story
Support our journalism and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is. Get your first 7 days free.
Annual
$8.33/month
Billed as $100 yearly
Monthly
$10/month
Billed as $10 monthly
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or start your free trial
Shilo Brooks
Shilo Brooks is President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Professor of Practice in the Department of Political Science at SMU, and host of the podcast Old School. Winner of Princeton University’s Phi Beta Kappa teaching award, he has also taught at the University of Virginia, the University of Colorado, and Bowdoin College.
Tags:
Technology
Books
Education
History
Science
Literature

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice