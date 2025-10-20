It’s Monday, October 20. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: A climate catastrophist on why he changed his mind, what a leaked group chat says about the right today, Gad Saad talks to Coleman Hughes, Zohran Mamdani’s questionable connections—past and present—and much more.
But first: The family targeted in China’s crackdown on Christians.
Grace Jin Drexel hasn’t heard from her dad, the Chinese underground church leader Ezra Jin, in over a week.
The last thing he sent her was a text message two Fridays ago informing her that Wang Lin, one of the pastors in his church, had been detained by Chinese officials, and asking her to pray for him.
“I kept Pastor Wang in my prayers as I went about my morning, waking up my kids and getting ready to head to work in Washington, D.C.,” recalls Grace in her piece for The Free Press today.
What she did not realize at the time was that Pastor Wang’s arrest was the start of a crackdown on the Zion Church, a congregation of more than 1,500 that her father leads. Nor did she realize that the crackdown would come for Grace’s father, as it soon did when he was arrested on spurious charges of “illegally using information online.”
“It has been more than a week, and my dad is still in prison. We haven’t been able to talk to him,” writes Grace.
Some 30 members of the Zion Church have now been detained this month, a major escalation of the Chinese Communist Party’s war on Christians’ freedom to practice their religion. Today in The Free Press, we hear from the family on the front line of a fight for religious freedom—and against totalitarianism.
Large crowds marched in No Kings protests across the U.S. on Saturday. More than 2,600 rallies had been planned, with organizers denouncing what they see as President Trump’s authoritarian overreach amid a government shutdown. The peaceful demonstrations drew top Democrats, while Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson called them “hate America” rallies.
Israel announced the resumption of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip late Sunday after a lethal attack by Hamas on IDF troops earlier in the day, and a wave of retaliatory Israeli strikes on 20 targets in Gaza threatened the uneasy peace that has been in place since last week’s deal.
An artillery shell prematurely detonated during a live-fire demonstration for the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton in Southern California on Saturday, officials said, with fragments of the shell reportedly dropping onto vehicles that were part of Vice President J.D. Vance’s detail. California governor Gavin Newsom had shut a 17-mile stretch of freeway over safety concerns, a move that was criticized by the White House before the event.
Three masked men used a freight lift under renovation to access the Galerie d’Apollon at the Louvre and steal nine pieces of jewelry of “inestimable heritage and historical value,” in a brazen daytime heist Sunday morning. One of the items, a crown that belonged to Napoleon III’s wife, was found broken on the ground nearby.
Donald Trump boarded Air Force One using smaller stairs amid increased security measures at Palm Beach International Airport Sunday. The precaution comes after Secret Service agents found a hunting stand with a clear line of sight to the president when he boards or exits the plane.
The bodies of hostages Ronen Engel and Sonthaya Oakkharasri were returned from Gaza on Saturday, nearly two years after they were killed in the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. The return of the remains of dead hostages, which Hamas agreed to as part of the ceasefire deal, has become a contentious issue in the ongoing truce.
Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire Sunday after more than a week of deadly border fighting, following mediation by Qatar and Turkey. The truce ends the worst violence between the neighbors since the Taliban’s 2021 return to power.
President Trump commuted former congressman George Santos’s seven-year prison sentence for fraud and identity theft Friday, freeing him after just three months behind bars. Asked about whether Trump had abused his power, Santos said: “I’m pretty confident that [if] President Trump pardoned Jesus Christ off of the cross, he would have had critics.”
China imprisons Christians. Where to begin - so much material
1. Is the CCP ChristianPhobic
2. Will Van Hollen be visiting ay of the imprisoned or maybe call for a tsing tao summit
3. Where is the ACLU or the UN or the ICC with the due process law suits. Can you even sue for due process in China? Or habeas corpus? Damn those rules of western civilization
No Kings should not just be about Trump. Biden, and his administration, were worse than Trump. They were secretive like royalty, they coronated a Queen- no primary, and they spent 4 years gaslighting the press & the American people….just like the kings of yesteryear.
It’s time for Congress to work together and stop giving power to the presidency, I blame our new royalty on them.