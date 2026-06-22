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Madeleine Kearns
Madeleine Kearns is an contributing writer at The Free Press. Previously, she was a staff writer at National Review where she regularly appeared on the magazine’s flagship podcast, The Editors. Her work has also appeared in The Spectator, The Wall Street Journal, The Telegraph, UnHerd, and a range of other publications. She writes and performs music.
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