The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
7
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
7m

What do Americans want from our government? And does it matter how much it costs?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mariah's avatar
Mariah
8m

Feeding Our Future was just one of the scams - don't drop or underplay the autism scams or the housing scams. The autism one particularly implicated a wider amount of community involvement because it required many sets of parents who were getting kickbacks for the false diagnoses. Ilhan Omar can more easily argue for a few bad apples for Feeding Our Future, which is partially the redirection of the story. It's a lot harder in the other fraud schemes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice