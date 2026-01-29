The Free Press
Minneapolis Gun Owners Are Divided over Alex Pretti
Olivia Reingold and Austyn Jeffs
3M
Support for the Second Amendment used to fall along predictable party lines. Then border patrol agents shot and killed a man carrying a pistol.

In the same VFW dining hall just north of Minneapolis, two gun owners are worlds apart on the topic of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse shot to death in a scuttle with border patrol agents on Saturday.

“I don’t understand why he had to have a weapon there that day,” said David Manley, an 85-year-old retired pipefitter and lifelong Republican, who said he owns five firearms.

Everything he knows about guns, Manley said, he learned from his father. Going to a protest with a loaded gun is not something his father ever would have advised.

Across the room, another gun owner named Jim Nordlocken, a 73-year-old former Teamster, told us he was so incensed at the killing of Pretti that he considered going downtown to protest for the first time.

“My wife would kill me,” he said, “but I thought about it—to stand up for freedom.”

It used to be a given that Republicans want to expand the right to bear arms while Democrats aspire to curtail it. The killing of Pretti, who had a concealed carry permit, has changed that calculus. In the aftermath of his killing, some of the strongest defenders of Pretti’s Second Amendment rights have been progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who called out Republicans like Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for their “cognitive dissonance” on CNN. Even the National Rifle Association, which usually finds itself siding with Republican administrations, cautioned leaders to wait for a full investigation instead of “making generalizations and demonizing law-abiding citizens.” Trump, meanwhile, said Tuesday, “You can’t have guns. You can’t walk in with guns,” when asked about Pretti’s decision to carry a firearm to a protest.

So what do gun-owning Minnesotans think? Everyone we spoke to was a staunch advocate of the Second Amendment, but that’s about where their agreement stopped. Watch a recap of our day in and out of Minnesota gun ranges, pawn shops, and dining halls.

Olivia Reingold
Olivia Reingold is a staff writer at The Free Press. She co-created and executive produced Matthew Yglesias’s podcast, Bad Takes. She got her start in public radio, regularly appearing on NPR for her reporting on indigenous communities in Montana. She previously produced podcasts at Politico, where she shaped conversations with world leaders like Jens Stoltenberg.
Austyn Jeffs
Austyn Jeffs is a video editor at The Free Press. He is based in Los Angeles.
Tags:
Immigration
Guns
Minneapolis
Protest
ICE

