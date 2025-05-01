Mike Waltz Is Out. What’s Behind the Shake-Up?
The departure of Trump’s national security adviser sets up another fight between the administration’s foreign policy factions.
There are some jobs in life that are almost impossible to keep: manager of the New York Yankees under George Steinbrenner, al-Qaeda’s number three, and of course, Donald Trump’s national security adviser. Mike Waltz on Thursday lost that post after less than four months on the job.
It follows a pattern. The 47th president burned through four national security advisers his first time around. Mike Flynn lasted a total of 22 days before he was forced to resign over a spurious FBI investigation. He was replaced by H.R. McMaster, who lasted barely 13 months. McMaster was replaced by John Bolton, who made it 17 months. And Bolton was replaced by Robert O’Brien, who remained for 16.
