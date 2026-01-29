The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
41
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
2m

Ruy Teixeira on how Ruy remains dumber than dirt!

Reply
Share
John Hines's avatar
John Hines
3m

Yes, Mike is right, warnings are everywhere about Minnesota. Some are even truthful. But his anger and unhappiness of not replacing the orange man has caused a lot of problems for both himself and the orange man. VP Pence was never meant to be a mover and a shaker, he was just a second fiddle. VP was the perfect job for him. If he doesn't understand himself, he should go read Tolkien's "Leaf by Niggle". He'll wonder how Tolkien could have known him long before he was an adult.

Saying whatever it takes to stay "relevant" has made him a much lesser man than he was when when he was a moderately successful governor of a historically well managed state. He would have been a disaster if the had become POTUS. Not as bad as Biden but not too much above Jimmy Carter. He's not much of an influencer, even though the article authoer wants him to be. Mike should go home and tend his garden!

Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice