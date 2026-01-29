Alex Pretti’s death was a tragedy. It demands our sympathy—as well as the type of full investigation that should follow any officer-involved shooting.

It also demands clarity about how Minneapolis arrived at such a moment.

The city was in turmoil long before any lives were lost. Activist groups were provoking law enforcement, challenging public order, and testing whether elected officials would stand for the rule of law or bow to political pressure. In moments like these, the tone of leadership matters. The words leaders choose and the posture they adopt can either steady a community or invite disorder.

In Minneapolis, they have done the latter. The deterioration in Minnesota was neither sudden nor inevitable. It came after a series of choices that eroded public confidence and undermined lawful authority.