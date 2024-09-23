FOR FREE PEOPLE

“No, Melania isn’t on Team Trump, but she’s not on the other team either. Whose team is she on? Team Melania, of course.” (Photo by Matt Carasella/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The Subversive Genius of Melania Trump

She is a breed of political spouse nobody has ever seen before: one who almost transparently doesn’t care if her husband wins or not.

By Kat Rosenfield

September 22, 2024

Melania Trump stands by her nude modeling work. 

There’s a video that makes this abundantly clear, posted last week to Melania’s X account. “Why do I stand by my nude modeling work?” she asks in voiceover, then goes on to answer her own question by discussing the glorious artistic history of the human form, as images flash by of other famous nudes. Michelangelo’s David. John Collier’s Lady Godiva. Cézanne’s bathers. A smorgasbord of flesh. 

Melania’s nude photos do not appear in this video, but remember, they exist. Once upon a time she was very hot, and very naked, and somewhere, there’s a photograph. And if you have a problem with that? Well. That’s on you.

Of course, nobody has a problem with this. Nobody was even talking about this until Melania brought it up! But such is the subversive genius of the former First Lady. 

