The Subversive Genius of Melania Trump

Melania Trump stands by her nude modeling work.

There’s a video that makes this abundantly clear, posted last week to Melania’s X account. “Why do I stand by my nude modeling work?” she asks in voiceover, then goes on to answer her own question by discussing the glorious artistic history of the human form, as images flash by of other famous nudes. Michelangelo’s David. John Collier’s Lady Godiva. Cézanne’s bathers. A smorgasbord of flesh.

Melania’s nude photos do not appear in this video, but remember, they exist. Once upon a time she was very hot, and very naked, and somewhere, there’s a photograph. And if you have a problem with that? Well. That’s on you.

Of course, nobody has a problem with this. Nobody was even talking about this until Melania brought it up! But such is the subversive genius of the former First Lady.