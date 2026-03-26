Meet Iran’s 21-Year-Old American Propagandist

“It is the greatest honor of my life to be visiting the Islamic Republic of Iran right now.”
These were the words of Calla Walsh, a 21-year-old American from Cambridge, Massachusetts, while standing in the IRGC Aerospace Exhibition in Tehran last July.
She continued: Iran “is under genocidal siege by the United States, by the Zionist entity. It is a great…
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