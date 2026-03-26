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Meet Iran’s 21-Year-Old American Propagandist
Rafaela Siewert
55M
Calla Walsh was a teenage girl when she was invited to go to Cuba—now she’s a voice on Iran state TV.
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“It is the greatest honor of my life to be visiting the Islamic Republic of Iran right now.”

These were the words of Calla Walsh, a 21-year-old American from Cambridge, Massachusetts, while standing in the IRGC Aerospace Exhibition in Tehran last July.

She continued: Iran “is under genocidal siege by the United States, by the Zionist entity. It is a great…

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Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
Iran
Socialism
Cuba

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