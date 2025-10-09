The Free Press
MeatEater’s Steven Rinella on Lessons from the Wilderness
The outdoorsman and television host breaks down Jim Harrison’s ‘Wolf.’

Few people have turned a love of the wild into a cultural force quite like Steve Rinella, the outdoorsman and author behind the MeatEater empire. Jim Harrison’s Wolf, published in 1971, changed Rinella’s life.

In this episode, Rinella sits down with Shilo Brooks to discuss this stream-of-consciousness novel replete with chaos and male angst. He reflects on growing up in rural Michigan and seeing himself in Harrison’s protagonist—a bitter, damaged, self-destructive young man on a quest for meaning in the wilderness. Rinella lays bare the novel’s darker undercurrents and why it has appeal for young men lacking purpose.

Allan Degra's avatar
Allan Degra
40m

Yes yes yes. Jim Harrison all the way. Young Americans should be reading him. He is firm yet tender! His books and poetry need to be shared. This is a great start to a show that I semi expected to be a “why you should read Moby Dick” book podcast. Thank you Steve and Shilo.

