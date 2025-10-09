MeatEater’s Steven Rinella on Lessons from the Wilderness

Few people have turned a love of the wild into a cultural force quite like Steve Rinella, the outdoorsman and author behind the MeatEater empire. Jim Harrison’s Wolf, published in 1971, changed Rinella’s life.



In this episode, Rinella sits down with Shilo Brooks to discuss this stream-of-consciousness novel replete with chaos and male angst. He reflects on growing up in rural Michigan and seeing himself in Harrison’s protagonist—a bitter, damaged, self-destructive young man on a quest for meaning in the wilderness. Rinella lays bare the novel’s darker undercurrents and why it has appeal for young men lacking purpose.

