Democrats had a very good night on Tuesday. Abigail Spanberger won big in the Virginia governor’s race. Mikie Sherrill comfortably defeated Jack Ciattarelli in the governor’s race in New Jersey. Proposition 50 passed in California, a victory for Gavin Newsom that will create as many as five more Democratic-leaning congressional seats in the state.

But perhaps the biggest story was the result in America’s biggest city: New York’s next mayor will be 34-year-old socialist Zohran Mamdani.

At the start of the year, virtually no one had heard of Mamdani. Yesterday, he became the first New York mayoral candidate in over 50 years to win more than a million votes.

His win is many things: a sign of rising sympathy for socialism in America, the start of a high-stakes experiment in far-left government, a (final?) nail in the coffin of the Cuomo political dynasty, a blueprint other progressives hope to replicate nationwide, and much more. It is, in other words, an extraordinary story.

Fly-Fishing with Dick Cheney Matt Labash Dick Cheney, one of the most polarizing vice presidents in American history, died Monday at 84. You know the story of Cheney the politician—two Bush administrations, Iraq, and that half-smile that never quite softened. But in 2008, when his approval rating sat around 18 percent, Weekly Standard writer Matt Labash found another Cheney entirely: “an excellent fisherman” with “the soul of a poet,” who once said he couldn’t think of a better place to die than “right here” on the river. We’re reprinting that profile today. Read full story

Trump’s Statement on Nigeria Is Long Overdue Ebenezer Obadare Boko Haram, the militant Islamist group in Nigeria, has killed tens of thousands of Christians and destroyed more than 19,000 churches since its insurgency began in 2009. Last week, President Trump designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern and threatened to go in “guns-a-blazing,” given Nigeria’s failure to tackle the problem. Don’t get distracted by the presidential hyperbole, says Ebenezer Obadare, who welcomes Trump calling the problem what it is, after years of euphemism. Boko Haram’s war on Nigerian Christians is not about poverty or climate change, as some have claimed; it’s about religious conquest. Read full story

The Most Frightening Thing About Luigi Mangione John H. Richardson Nearly a year has passed since Luigi Mangione allegedly murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the streets of New York. The cult following he’s gained has shocked the world, and while some have attributed the adoration to his looks or charisma, the author of a new book on the case has a different—and disturbing—theory. John Richardson says that “If there is anything unusual about Mangione, it is just how normal his preoccupations were—and how frequently he tried to rise above partisan divisions.” Read full story

The government shutdown is now the longest in American history, topping the 35-day shutdown that began in 2018. On Monday night, 10 Democratic senators reportedly engaged in serious talks about negotiating with Republicans to temporarily fund the government. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has said he is “optimistic” an agreement can be made this week.

A UPS cargo plane carrying 38,000 gallons of fuel crashed while taking off from Louisville’s international airport Tuesday evening, igniting massive fires that spread nearly a mile. At least seven people are dead, 11 injured, and two remain missing as officials search nearby buildings and investigate the cause.

A new book alleges that FBI director Kash Patel lied to Congress during his confirmation hearing when he told lawmakers he had no knowledge of “politically motivated” firings at the agency. Carol Leonnig and Aaron Davis write that Patel’s loyalists were tasked with firing “bad eggs” who engaged in “past weaponization of the Bureau against conservatives,” even as Patel told Congress he had “no knowledge of personnel actions.”

At least 52 people are dead after Typhoon Kalmaegi ravaged the central Philippines on Tuesday. More than 380,000 people were displaced. The region is still reeling from a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in September.