User's avatar
Horatius82's avatar
Horatius82
9m

Cuomo's selfish decision to run is a big part of what doomed NYC. He's damaged goods and he ran a lazy campaign.

Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
17m

Watching NYC in horror

If God Forbid Mandani wins we Jews will be blamed

There will be truth to the allegation

Please read this essay by the brilliant Torah scholar and sociologist Mijal Bitton on last week’s Torah Portion- Noah

She explains what has happened to American Jewry- complacency and a sense of safety in America

She inspires as she lays out what we must do

I hope many people of all faiths will read

At the end is a hard to describe beautiful musical video from Israel

https://substack.com/@mijalbitton/note/p-176906665?r=1gdcjv&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

For Free People.
