Martin Gurri: The Year We Gave Up on Freedom

What was the moment when Americans lost what faith they had left in our institutions? Why is it that “Elon Musk gets to play Jack the Ripper with the federal bureaucracy without a peep of complaint from the public”? Indeed, why are people cheering it on?

According to Free Press columnist Martin Gurri, the answer is straightforward: It was Covid. And understanding what happened five years ago is essential to making sense of our current moment of vibe shifts, political realignments, and mistrust.

“Has there ever been a more damaging scandal than the abject failure of the governing classes, and of their expert advisers, and of their media mouthpieces, during the Covid-19 pandemic?” Martin asks.

Five years ago this month, nearly four billion people around the world were under some kind of lockdown order. Yet any resistance to those largely ineffective and greatly disruptive lockdown measures in the U.S. was severely punished. There is no way to understand the revolution happening in Washington today without reckoning with the mistakes of the pandemic.

Read Martin's piece to understand where it all went wrong: “When Americans Gave Up Their Freedoms.”

Fight Club: Should You Buy Gold?

Illustration by The Free Press

Tuesday brought more tariff-induced market turbulence, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average for a moment up nearly 1,500 points but eventually closing down 320 points, at the lowest mark in a year. So I can’t help but wonder whether there’s a safer haven out there. Is it time to buy some gold?

The world’s oldest store of value hit a record high in March. So while I scrape together what’s left of my 401(k) after the last week, I want to know: Is gold a good investment?

Is buying it a protective measure against the inevitable failures of central banks and governments? Or is betting on gold betting against civilization itself—an overrated hedge against doomsday rather than a path to prosperity?

That’s the subject of today’s installment of Free Press Fight Club.

Representing the goldbugs is James Grant, founder and editor of Grant’s Interest Rate Observer.

Representing the skeptics is Peter Coy, longtime business writer with Bloomberg Businessweek and The New York Times.

And as they say, this Fight Club is not—absolutely not—intended as investment advice.

Read James Grant and Peter Coy debate: “Is Gold a Good Investment?”

Will Congress Stop Trump’s Tariffs?

Fun fact to consider as Trump slaps a whopping 104 percent baseline on Chinese goods: The Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the power to levy tariffs. But Congress has largely sidestepped that responsibility, much to the chagrin of Free Press columnist Charles Lane.

Not that Lane thinks that a Republican-controlled Congress will do much of anything to get that power back, regardless of whatever economic turbulence it causes.

“GOP lawmakers can see the downward spiraling stock charts, but they can also read the cross-tabs of a recent Wall Street Journal poll, which show that 82 percent of Republicans back tariffs either ‘strongly’ or ‘somewhat.’ Among self-described ‘MAGA’ Republicans, support is 92 percent,” Lane writes.

“The president’s near-unconditional support base has sustained him through every crisis he’s faced so far, and he’s counting on them to get him through this one. MAGA does not have to constitute a majority of the country—a large minority, efficiently distributed geographically, will do.”

Read: “Think Congress Will Stop Trump’s Tariffs? Think Again.”

Open Antisemitism at Princeton

At Princeton University on Monday night, “Jewish students were called ‘inbred swine,’ told to ‘go back to Europe,’ and taunted with gestures of the Hamas triangle by masked protesters,” reports Free Press fellow Danielle Shapiro, who is a senior at the school.

Shapiro was among some 200 students who turned out to see former (and possible future) Israel prime minister Naftali Bennett. The politician was set to speak at Princeton until his speech was derailed by numerous interruptions from protesters.

“Ever since October 7, we have endured so many antisemitic protests on campus, it’s almost become the background noise to our studies,” writes Danielle. “And it shows no signs of stopping, even though the Trump administration has paused $210 million in funding to Princeton for failing to clamp down on Jew hate.”

Read Danielle’s dispatch: “I Was Called an ‘Inbred Swine’ at Princeton Last Night.”

Digital Equity, We Hardly Knew Ye

Illustration by The Free Press

A Commerce Department investigation into possible race-based discrimination by the Biden administration has led to the freezing of $2.7 billion in “digital equity” grants, The Free Press’s Gabe Kaminsky reports in a new exclusive. The grants, part of Biden’s massive 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, were intended to bring broadband internet access to “covered populations” such as racial and ethnic minorities.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) first brought attention to the issue in November, and the freeze is emblematic of the Trump administration’s push to remove DEI-related programs wherever they can find them. “Kudos to President Trump and his team for pressing pause on the unconstitutional and discriminatory ‘Digital Equity’ program rules,” Cruz told The Free Press on Tuesday.

Read: “Trump Administration Freezes $2.7 Billion in ‘Digital Equity’ Grants.”

