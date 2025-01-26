Martin Gurri: The Great American Debate Begins Again
Trump’s policies matter. But it is the restoration of speech—unencumbered and unafraid—that is most important of all.
Is Donald Trump a “dictator”? Did the events of January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C., constitute an “insurgency”?
Is Joe Biden “sharp as a tack”?
Is the science of climate change “settled”?
Are Javier Milei of Argentina, Marine Le Pen of France, and the AfD party in Germany “far right”?
Is the Wuhan lab leak hypothesis a “conspiracy theory”? Was the persistence of the virus a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”? Does Anthony Fauci “represent science”?
Does Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, “promote hatred”? Do “fact-checkers” check facts?
Let’s ask a question about these questions: Why on Earth were we placed in a position of having to answer them?
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events