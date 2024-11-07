Marianne Williamson: The Democratic Elite Should Resign

At half past eleven last night, Democratic campaigner Marianne Williamson joined us on our epic six-hour livestream. Marianne has run to be the Democratic presidential candidate twice: in 2020, when she ultimately endorsed Bernie Sanders, and in 2024, against Joe Biden. By the time she joined us, Trump’s win looked inevitable. We asked her what her initial reactions were. What follows is an edited transcript of her response.

Well, obviously I’m not happy about it. But I also feel that everything that went wrong is what I’ve been saying would go wrong for the last year and a half. I ran for president because I knew that the traditional Democratic playbook—the corporate Democrats are in charge of that playbook now—would not be enough to defeat Trump this time. I’ve said repeatedly that this election would be more like 2016 than like 2020, and it’s very clear to me that the elites of the Democratic Party and media don’t know how to read the room. The Democratic elite should resign their positions tonight. Many of those people have not sauntered out of their gated communities long enough to have made sense of what is going on out there.

Over the last year and a half, we could have been having a robust conversation about the following facts:

46 percent of Americans are regularly skipping meals in order to pay their rent.

70 to 90 million people are underinsured or uninsured.

Over half of our bankruptcies are medical bankruptcies.

One in four Americans live with medical debt.

1.3 million Americans are rationing their insulin.

Over 70 percent of Americans say that they are living with chronic economic anxiety.

People are feeling hopeless out in America now. In my opinion, Donald Trump offers false hope. He’ll name a pain, but he will not name a policy that’s going to fix it. But people will take false hope over no hope.

And the Democratic Party offered no hope. Instead of talking about these things, what the Democratic elite did was this: They just decided on an agenda. We weren’t even supposed to discuss what an agenda might be. They suppressed a presidential primary. They felt, in their smug arrogance, such a sense of entitlement: They would choose Joe, then they would choose Kamala, and they would suppress any candidate or any conversation about the wider issues that could have provided a compelling alternative—a compelling vision—for the American people.

Where do we go now?