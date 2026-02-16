Marco Rubio’s Minor Diplomatic Miracle
At the Munich Security Conference, the secretary of state delivered a bracing critique of European complacency—and got a standing ovation for it.
Upgrade to Listen
80
Secretary of State Marco Rubio has pulled off a minor diplomatic miracle. He managed to win over a room full of senior European leaders on their own territory while slaying many of the continent’s most sacred cows.
On Saturday, he received a standing ovation while giving a speech at the Munich Security Conference, the annual confab of senior European defense officials. It was a striking feat, given that the speech sounded like an intervention where Rubio was the frustrated patriarch who had just learned his family fortune was being frittered away by his dilettante children.
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In