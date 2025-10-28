New York’s business executives and wealthy residents are scrambling to convince likely mayor Zohran Mamdani to be just a little nice to them next year. But if elected, Mamdani won’t carry out most of his government experiments on them—rather, his agenda would disproportionately affect middle-class and poorer New Yorkers, who may not be aware of the cascading potential consequences of these policies.

Take Mamdani’s proposed rent freeze. Here is all the candidate has to say about it in his platform, despite its being listed as his first goal: “Zohran will immediately freeze the rent for all stabilized tenants” for at least four years.