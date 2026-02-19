New York mayor Zohran Mamdani is frustrated that New York’s governor won’t raise state taxes on the wealthiest to bail the city out of a looming budget deficit of $5.4 billion over the next two years. So he’s found the next best tax target: everybody.

That would be the effect of the 9.5 percent hike in the city’s property tax that Mamdani proposed this week, as it hits everyone from homeowners on Staten Island to tenants whose landlords would have to pass through the hikes or go bust. The deputy speaker of the city council, Nantasha Williams, a member of the council’s progressive caucus, fired the first shot of what could be a Big Apple tax revolt, branding it with the worst slur for a progressive: not “equitable.”