November 5, 2024, was one of the most joyous days of my life. Like 77,303,568 of my fellow Americans, I felt that, under the Democrats, the nation was heading in a disastrous direction: millions of illegal immigrants pouring in unchecked, college campuses checkered with Hamas and Hezbollah flags, Iran and its terrorist tentacles appeased while American allies like Israel were censured, children preyed upon by ideological zealots pushing radical trans ideology and advocating mutilations. The list goes on.

Donald Trump’s reelection felt like more than a mere electoral victory. It was a profound affirmation of American values and an unequivocal rejection of the lunatic ideas of the left, ideas designed to undermine faith, family, and nation. With Trump back in office, I believed, it was morning in America once again.

What a difference a year makes.