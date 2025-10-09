Love, Marriage, and Mothering with Abigail Shrier and Larissa Phillips

Young people report being lonelier than ever. One in three 18- to 34-year-olds feel lonely every day or several times a week. Fewer than half of American households are now headed by married couples, down from nearly 80 percent in 1949. Birth rates have fallen below replacement rate.

And on top of that: They just don’t make rom-coms like they used to.

To make sense of these bleak demographics trends, and the state of dating, I sat down for a livestream with Abigail Shrier and Larissa Phillips, two Free Press contributors who’ve been thinking deeply and writing about these topics for many years.

Together, we talked about online dating, anxious parenting, prenups, matchmaking, what we’ve lost when it comes to falling in love and building families—and how we might begin to find it again.