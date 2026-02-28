“The hour of your freedom is at hand.”

So said President Donald Trump to the people of Iran, in an early morning address announcing a joint military attack by the U.S. and Israel against the Islamic Republic. Overnight, waves of air strikes pounded military installations across Iran. According to initial reports from Israel, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed.

“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder,” Trump said. “It’s been mass terror, and we’re not going to put up with it any longer.”

“They will never have a nuclear weapon,” he continued. “We’re going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground.”

Iran has responded with a barrage of strikes targeting Israel, as well as sites across the Middle East, including in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar. Israeli authorities have instructed residents to remain in bomb shelters until further notice.

“When we are finished,” Trump said to the Iranians, “take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations.”

This is a region on the brink. What happens next will reshape the Middle East—and the world. Today at 11 a.m. ET, a slate of experts including Douglas Murray, Michael Oren, Haviv Rettig Gur, and more will join The Free Press live to help us understand what this all means, and how it will play out in the coming hours and days.

Tune in here

The livestream will be available for free, but your support is what makes this kind of journalism possible. We’ll be bringing you much more in the coming days; to make sure you don’t miss a thing, subscribe here.