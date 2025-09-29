The Free Press is thrilled to announce that Jonathan Haidt will join Bari Weiss live in New York City on Wednesday, October 22, at 7 p.m. at the Ambassador Theatre.

One of the most urgent questions of our time is how smartphones and social media are fundamentally altering the lives of our children. Few voices have been more influential on this front than Jonathan Haidt. His best-selling book, The Anxious Generation, helped ignite a nationwide movement to decrease kids’ use of smartphones and instead encourage them to spend time in the real world. In the year since the book’s debut, all 50 states have either passed phone-free school bills or are actively discussing them.

But legislation can go only so far. In a world awash in screens, parents are asking How do I restrict social media use? How can we give kids a childhood where they’re kept safe, but learn resilience? In our digital society, how can I make sure I’m giving my kid the tools to become a healthy adult?



Those are exactly the kinds of questions we’ll discuss.

Join Jonathan Haidt, renowned psychologist and author of The Anxious Generation, and Bari Weiss, for a conversation about how to reclaim childhood in 2025.

