Over the past decade, in countless war games with China simulated by the Department of Defense, the U.S. military has a near-perfect record: It loses almost every time.

Not if Palmer Luckey can help it.

Luckey is not your typical defense-tech titan.

With his signature Hawaiian shirts and the largest video game collection on planet Earth, he looks more Jimmy Buffett than General George Patton. But don’t let looks deceive you.

Palmer is the co-founder of defense company Anduril Industries, and he spends his days building the most technologically advanced software and war-fighting devices in the world: next-generation drones, air systems, and submarines.

His goal is straightforward: “Move fast, build what works, and get it into the hands of people who need it.”

Palmer and Anduril are part of a broader story that continues to fascinate us at The Free Press: How does America harness the current tech revolution around artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, and embedded software to improve U.S. power—both militarily and economically? What must we do to prepare for the future?

So, can Anduril step into the breach? What does power even look like in the technological age? And how did Palmer—famous for creating the first virtual reality gaming headset—end up on the front lines of the battle to save America?

