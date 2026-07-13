Lindsey Graham: The Last of the ‘Three Amigos’ with Vance Serchuk

Vance Serchuk, executive director and partner at the KKR Global Institute, and former senior national security adviser to Senator Joe Lieberman, was uniquely positioned to witness one of the most influential partnerships in modern American foreign policy: the “Three Amigos” of John McCain, Joe Lieberman, and Lindsey Graham. What made their partnership s…
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