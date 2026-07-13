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Lindsey Graham: The Last of the ‘Three Amigos’ with Vance Serchuk
Aaron MacLean
55M
What made the ‘Three Amigos’ so influential? A look back at Lindsey Graham, Joe Lieberman, and John McCain from a staffer who worked alongside them.
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Vance Serchuk, executive director and partner at the KKR Global Institute, and former senior national security adviser to Senator Joe Lieberman, was uniquely positioned to witness one of the most influential partnerships in modern American foreign policy: the “Three Amigos” of John McCain, Joe Lieberman, and Lindsey Graham. What made their partnership s…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
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War
Congress
Ukraine
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