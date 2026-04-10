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Renée DiResta
Renée DiResta is an Associate Research Professor at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown. She researches online disinformation, and previously worked with the Stanford Internet Observatory.
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Oleg Bespalov
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I appreciate the free press publishing both sides of this debate. It shows intellectual maturity and why I’m glad to be a subscriber.

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