But first: The killing of Alex Pretti.

On Saturday morning, Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was shot and killed by federal officers in Minneapolis. It was the second such incident in the city this month, and soon afterward, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem gave a press conference to explain what happened.

Noem said Pretti had been “brandishing” his weapon and suggested he was a “domestic terrorist.” According to a post on the DHS’s X account, Pretti “wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller called the dead man an “assassin.”

Then the eyewitness videos came out—and told a very different story.

Our editorial today is on the information war that followed the killing of Alex Pretti, and the way in which the Trump administration is taking the American people for fools.

A massive winter storm is bringing frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to nearly 200 million Americans. (Andres Kudacki via Getty Images)

The winter storm that hit more than half the U.S. population over the weekend has killed two people in Louisiana and six in New York City. Ahead of the storm, New York governor Kathy Hochul refused federal assistance, writing that “the fastest way to help is for ICE to back off.”

In recordings obtained by Axios, Texas senator Ted Cruz torched President Trump’s tariff policy during private donor meetings, warning that the tariffs would cost Republicans the midterm elections. Cruz also portrayed Vice President J.D. Vance as a “protégé” of Tucker Carlson and accused Vance of pushing Carlson’s anti-interventionist foreign policy. (Read Peter Savodnik’s profile of Cruz here.)

China placed Zhang Youxia, its highest-ranking military official below President Xi Jinping, under investigation for corruption and undermining Xi’s authority. The move is the latest in a series of military purges by Xi, and observers said it suggests that he wants to consolidate power and ensure complete loyalty.

President Trump said the U.S. used a new secret weapon he calls “The Discombobulator” to capture Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro. Trump said the weapon “made [enemy] equipment not work,” adding that “they had Russian and Chinese rockets, and they never got one off.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Democrats would not vote for any spending bill that funds the Department of Homeland Security after the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis this weekend. Funding for more than three-quarters of the federal discretionary budget is set to expire on Friday.

President Trump said he would impose a 100 percent tariff on Canada if Prime Minister Mark Carney completes a trade deal with China. (A week ago, Trump said the deal would be “a good thing.”) Trump wrote on Truth Social: “If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken.”