On Saturday morning, Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old registered nurse, was killed by a border patrol officer in Minneapolis. Soon after the incident, the second killing by a federal agent in the city this month, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem offered her account of what happened.

She said on Saturday afternoon that Pretti was “brandishing” his firearm and that he “impeded the law enforcement officers and attacked them.” Noem added, “The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots.”

That’s Noem’s story and she appears to be sticking to it. The problem for her and the president she serves is that there are multiple videos of the attack that show something different.