Konstantin Kisin: The Iran War, Europe’s Decline, and the Future of the West

Mass migration. Net-zero carbon goals. Expansive welfare states. Identity politics. Limited defense spending. Throughout the 2010s, all these policies became causes du jour across the European continent. It was an intellectual mood captured by three famous words from former German chancellor Angela Merkel: wir shaffen das, roughly meaning “we can handle…
Start Your Free Trial to Unlock This Story
Support our journalism and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is. Get your first 7 days free.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
Share article