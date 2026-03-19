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Konstantin Kisin: The Iran War, Europe’s Decline, and the Future of the West
Rafaela Siewert
47M
What caused Europe’s decline, and what can reverse it?
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Mass migration. Net-zero carbon goals. Expansive welfare states. Identity politics. Limited defense spending. Throughout the 2010s, all these policies became causes du jour across the European continent. It was an intellectual mood captured by three famous words from former German chancellor Angela Merkel: wir shaffen das, roughly meaning “we can handle…

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Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
Immigration
United Kingdom
Europe
Iran
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