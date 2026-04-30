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Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
8m

Starmer has failed Britain’s Jews

King Charles just lectured America on cultural “ tolerance”

Unless Britain, and all western countries including America are going to get serious about confronting the dangerous subversive political system that is Islam - we are all doomed to Sharia law, forced conversion or death and dhimmitude

Where are our legal scholars like TFP contributor Jed Rubenfeld who prefer to argue against the Ten Commandments in public schools rather than fight the Muslim takeover of public schools in America?

Here is a link to an X post yesterday - a video from a public school in Brooklyn NY

https://x.com/sacksdisa/status/2049520044355334596?s=46

ODNI Gabbard laid out the case in 12/25 at a TOUSA event ( got very little press coverage) please listen

https://youtu.be/TBQjq1VGuc4?si=p5cyGDOGoz8Sr2gW

Either we fight Islam or we all lose - not just the Jews

There is no such thing as Islamophobia

I thank God for Israel every day

America is worth fighting for but we have to mount the legal case

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